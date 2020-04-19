Nata Lee Shows Off Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Tiny Halter Top And Thong

Russian beauty Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — seen hearts racing on social media yet again after she posted a racy photo of herself on Sunday, April 19. The internet sensation shared the post with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram, and it became a hit shortly after.

The 21-year-old model was shot indoors in a bedroom that featured off-white walls. She exuded a seductive vibe as she posed on top of a bed while biting down on what appeared to be a bobby pin. Her medium-length blond hair, which featured dark roots, looked to be blown out as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in layers.

The model, who is regarded for her natural beauty, sported just some light makeup in the snapshot that included eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, and a bit of blush. What easily stole the show, however, was her enviable figure, which she flaunted with a revealing ensemble.

Nata opted for a gray halter top, which featured a thick strap that went around her neck. The garment tightly hugged her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Furthermore, as the top was cropped, it also displayed her flat and toned midriff.

Nata paired the halter with a pair of matching panties that did not leave much to the imagination. The tiny underwear flaunted the model’s curvaceous figure, while their high-waisted straps further drew attention to her slim core. Nata finished the look off with a pair of thigh-high gray socks that directed eyes to the dragon tattoo on her right leg.

In the post, Nata revealed that the snap was taken in Phuket, Thailand. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption she stated that the garments were manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with. She also asked her fans what color she should rock in the next snap.

The sexy photo was met with a great deal of support from Nata’s fans, garnering more than 231,000 since going live Sunday afternoon. More than 2,000 followers also showered the model with compliments and praise on her figure, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Always so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Any color will do,” a second follower added, replying to Nata’s question in the caption.

“Love your hair,” chimed in a third fan.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has posted up extremely sizzling content on her Instagram as of late. On April 18, she stunned fans after she sported sheer lingerie that showcased her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr. That post, which was in the form a video, amassed more than 300,000 likes.