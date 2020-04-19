Kara Del Toro Rocks Skimpy White Lingerie And A Towel Around Her Head For Sexy Selfie

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie in which she rocked barely-there lingerie. The shot was taken in what appeared to be her home, and she sprawled out on gray hardwood floors. The space was neutral, with a bed covered in luxurious white linens to her right, and a simple chair to her left with a pillows atop it.

Kara’s curves remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she snapped the selfie. Kara rocked a white lace bra crafted from a semi-sheer fabric. The bra had white vertical seams that highlighted the curve of her ample assets, and lace on the cups as well as along the top for a delicate detail. Thin white straps stretched over her shoulders, and there was even lace nestled in the area between her breasts. The bra showcased a serious amount of cleavage.

She paired the sexy lace bra with matching bottoms, also featuring interesting lace details. The front of the underwear featured one larger lace pattern, and two smaller patches of lace were visible along the sides. There were a few spots where the delicate lace went over the edge of the underwear, adding a feminine flair.

While Kara usually wears her long locks down in voluminous curls or waves, she had her silky tresses wrapped up in a white towel atop her head as she took the shot. She appeared to be wearing no makeup at all, and simply allowed her natural beauty to shine.

The sexy lingerie set showcased her bombshell body, with her toned stomach and thighs on full display. She braced her weight on one hand while the other held her cell phone to capture the shot.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 5,000 likes within just 17 minutes. It also received 183 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You’re absolutely stunning and beautiful!” one follower commented.

“Just perfect,” another fan said.

“What brand is it?” one follower questioned, likely inquiring about the lingerie set, as Kara didn’t include any details for it in the caption.

“Need more pics like this,” another fan said, and followed up his comment with a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Kara loves to showcase her curves in skimpy lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked skimpy black underwear that emphasized her ample assets. She had on a pair of wire-rimmed glasses to accessorize, and also layered an unbuttoned cardigan over the underwear. Kara had a book opened in her lap, and in the caption of the post, she asked her followers for their book recommendations.