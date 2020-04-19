Shantal Monique Rocks A Revealing White Dress, Celebrates 1 Million Instagram Followers Milestone

American Playboy model Shantal Monique recently took to her Instagram page and posted a hot beach snapshot. She flaunted her enviable curves while thanking her fans for helping her reach the milestone of 1 million followers.

In the racy pic, Shantal looked super hot in a printed white wrap dress that featured a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit. As a result, she put a glimpse of her perky breasts and her sexy leg on full display.

She sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. The application comprised foundation, brown lipstick, brown blush, light gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Shantal wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back. Meanwhile, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

For the snap, she stood at a beach while holding the railings of a wooden staircase. She slightly bent her knee, seductively parted her lips and gazed at the camera.

She included a long, motivational statement in the caption and stated that the way people view others is subjective, therefore, one should not pay heed to negative opinions. She added that one should define their own rules in life and stick to them for the sake of their happiness and freedom. In the end, she thanked her fans for helping her achieve the 1 million followers milestone, adding that she loves everyone.

The model also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX in the post for acknowledgment.

Within two hours of posting, the sexy snapshot accrued more than 25,000 likes. Shantal’s most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 720 messages where they praised her amazing curves.

“CONGRATULATIONS on the million. This is a beautiful pic, Shantal!! I hope you are having a wonderful day and staying safe!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Well-deserved!! This milestone is achieved with hard work and determination!” another user chimed in.

“Gorgeous! Don’t let anyone ever dull your sparkle!!! Good Sunday,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on Shantal’s sense of style.

“You always have the prettiest gowns and outfits. Love ’em!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “a true stunner,” “so perfect,” and “body goals,” to express their admiration for Shantal.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Tawny Jordan, Annelise Jr., and Jessica Bartlett.