Savannah Prez Rocks Red Shorts And White Crop Top For Intense Ab Workout On Instagram

Savannah Prez challenged herself to an intense ab workout in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a white sports bra and red shorts, the Belgian fitness model, got on the floor for a set of Russian twists. With her torso lifted and her legs raised Savannah turned her shoulders from side to side to complete her repetitions.

Next, she moved on to a series of scissor kicks. She lay on her back for this one and extended her legs into the air. Then she alternated lowering and raising them while keeping both hands beneath her glutes.

After that, she tackled a set of roll-ins. Remaining in the same position as the previous video, she pressed her knees toward her chest, lifting her glutes upward as she did so.

She knocked out a series of plank marches next. As the name of the exercise indicates, she had to get into the plank position for this one. After doing so, she raised one leg into the air and lowered it, before repeating the move on the other side.

Then, for the final exercise of the circuit, she did up and down planks. These required her to briskly switch from propping herself up on her hands to doing so on her elbows.

In her caption, Savannah wrote that she did each exercise 20 times with no breaks between them. Then she repeated the circuit once more which means that she did 20 reps in total with no rest.

She wrote that the challenge was “intense” and wondered whether her abdominals would be sore in the morning because of it.

In the comments section, fans had lots of compliments for Savannah.

“You are looking really good!!!” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment. “Thanks for sharing this workout.”

“You are absolutely incredible,” another added.

“Shreds on shreds,” a third wrote of her chiseled figure.

“Soldier girl,” a fourth called her.

This isn’t the first 200 rep challenge that Savannah has done in an Instagram video. In a previous post, she powered through a similar lower body circuit which included, alternating front into reverse lunges, chair step-ups, frog squats, curtsy lunges, and sumo pulse squats. Much like her most recent post, Savannah expressed that the challenge tested the limits of her fitness level.

The video has been viewed close to 95,000 times, as of this writing and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.