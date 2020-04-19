Kathy Griffin Retweets Mockup Of Barron Trump Holding Her Severed Head, Jokingly Asks If He’s In ISIS

On Sunday, comedian Kathy Griffin retweeted a photo of President Donald Trump‘s son, Barron Trump, holding up her severed head. The image echoed the notorious photo of Griffin holding up Trump’s mock-severed head, which drew a great deal of backlash.

Oh my. I had not seen this one yet. Does this mean Barron is in isis like I was????????????? pic.twitter.com/KpBV95qtSE — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 19, 2020

In her comment to the picture, Griffin jokingly asked if Barron is a member of ISIS, referring to accusations that she was a member of the terrorist militant group that followed her controversial 2017 photo. As reported by The Nation, Sean Hannity notoriously called Griffin an ISIS sympathizer, which the publication noted suggested that he believed the “stylized photo” was “in the same moral universe” as real-world beheadings.

Barron Trump is one of the least public of Trump’s children and the only child from his marriage to First Lady Melania Trump. Barron’s apparent aversion to the spotlight didn’t stop Griffin from jumping in on the joke. Thus far, the response to the photo has been mixed.

“Oh Kathy don’t go there please,” one user wrote.

“Wow,” another wrote. “I don’t know what to say.”

“I’ll be honest, as a mother, I’d be floored if anyone made a meme like this with my son’s image,” another user tweeted in response. “It’s messed up to both of you.”

Others didn’t appear to be offended and played along with the joke.

“I’m more surprised they didn’t put Barron’s 14-year-old head on some 35-year-old muscle wrestlers body like they always try to do to Donald Trump!” one user tweeted.

Some users suggested that law enforcement be called on Griffin for the photo and pointed to its use of a minor. Such calls for federal intervention echoed similar comments made to the comedian’s 2017 photo that led to severe backlash.

Despite the mixed reception, Griffin’s Sunday tweet has received over 2,000 like and 200 retweets within an hour of its posting. One user even posted another similar photo of Melania Trump holding up Donald Trump’s severed head, echoing Griffin’s controversial 2017 photo.

I made this one. ???????? pic.twitter.com/XWnHe3sYp6 — Tommy Macy (@TommyMacyV) April 19, 2020

Griffin’s notorious Donald Trump photo was taken by Tyler Shields and released in 2017. Although Griffin ultimately issued an apology and acknowledged that she believed the joke crossed the line, the aftermath was vicious and led to the disintegration of her career. Notably, she was dropped by CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast and had shows from her upcoming tour canceled, The Wrap reported.

Response to the photo was not all negative. As reported by The Wrap, comedian Jerry Seinfeld defended Griffin in the wake of the controversy and suggested that her misstep was a part of every comedian’s career.

“Every comedian tells bad jokes,” he said.

According to Seinfeld, enduring bad jokes is a process that’s necessary to discovering effective jokes. When speaking on Griffin’s joke, in particular, he said he didn’t understand what the “big deal” was.