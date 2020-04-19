Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy White Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that showcased her curves in skimpy lingerie. The pictures were taken by a Perth-based photographer whose Instagram bio identifies him or her as simply Perrywinkle. Nicole made sure to tag the photographer’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Nicole showcased her curves in a white lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The top was crafted from a mesh material that showcased Nicole’s assets to perfection. The top had a simple shape and spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. Nicole made the ensemble less NSFW by adding a swipe of white across the chest in editing, obscuring some of her ample assets.

The ensemble showcased her toned stomach, and she paired the top with equally sexy bottoms crafted from the same mesh material. The high-cut style elongating her long legs. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white boots that came part of the way up her calves.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest and she posed with her legs slightly parted. Nicole also had her plump pout parted as she stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

She included a second snap in which she showcased her curves in the same scandalous ensemble. The background of the shot simply looked like a regular residential space, with a patterned rug visible behind her, and a few pieces of furniture.

Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and didn’t give any context for the shot in the caption. She simply drew attention to her boots.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 25,200 likes within just nine hours, including a like from blond bombshell Abby Dowse. The post also received 362 comments within the same time span.

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan said.

“You look great,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” one follower commented.

“Stunning,” another fan said, and included three heart emoji in the comment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole thrilled her eager Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a red sheer lace teddy. The look showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and also had a ruffled detail along the bottom. She shared two snaps and also showed off her curves in a short Boomerang video in which she played with the ruffles on the teddy.