Genesis Lopez Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bra-And-Panty Set

American bombshell Genesis Lopez turned up the heat on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 19. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 4.8 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 26-year-old model was photographed inside of her bathroom as she exuded a seductive vibe. Genesis took center stage as she sat on her shins with her legs parted. Her left hand caressed her thigh while she pouted her lips and kept her eyes closed, averting the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured honey-blond highlights — was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Genesis, as per usual, glammed the photo up with a full face of makeup that included eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, a nude lipstick, highlighter, and foundation. Still, it was her enviable curves that caught the most attention in the image, as they were on display in a revealing two-piece outfit.

Up top, Genesis opted for a gray sports bra, which featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The athletic garment might have been sporty by nature but still emitted a sexiness as it exposed the model’s cleavage and tightly hugged her full-figured assets.

Genesis paired the tiny intimate top with a matching pair of panties that were equally as revealing as they flaunted her curvy figure, particularly her hips. Meanwhile, the panties’ high-waisted side straps drew attention to Genesis’ slim core.

The beauty finished the look off with what appeared to be a black Apple watch on her right wrist and polished nails that featured a French manicure design.

Though she did not provide a geotag in the post, users could easily discern she was photographed inside her residence.

The racy image was met with widespread support and approval from tens of thousands of Genesis’ followers as it accumulated more than 67,000 likes in the first three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 631 of her followers rushed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments and praise on her physique, her daring outfit, and her good looks.

“Wow sexy Sunday,” one user commented.

“Cute, pretty, awesome, beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Juicy mama,” chimed in a third follower.

“Gorgeous body,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Genesis has posted a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on social media lately. On April 16, she sent hearts racing as she sported a tiny hot-pink two-piece bikini set that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.