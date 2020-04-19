Americans At WHO Warned Donald Trump Administration About Coronavirus Spread In Real-Time, Report Says

After President Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) for its response to coronavirus, a new report suggests that the organization warned the president’s administration about the spread of the pandemic in real-time.

According to The Washington Post, American physicians, researchers, and public health experts were working at the WHO’s Geneva headquarters as the coronavirus emerged late last year. The team, many of whom are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allegedly relayed information on COVID-19 to the White House as it began to spread around the world. In addition, senior Trump-appointed health officials reportedly consulted with WHO officials of the highest level as the pandemic unfolded.

“The presence of so many U.S. officials undercuts President Trump’s charge that the WHO’s failure to communicate the extent of the threat, born of a desire to protect China, is largely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States,” the report reads.

Regardless, Deborah Birx, the State Department expert who is part of the coronavirus task force, appeared to agree with Trump’s decision to shift blame to the WHO for the spread of the virus, despite the presence of U.S. officials at the organization.

“It’s always the first country that get exposed to the pandemic that has a — really a higher moral obligation on communicating, on transparency, because all the other countries around the world are making decisions on that,” she said.

Others, such as author Matt Stoller, have stopped short of supporting Trump’s decision to defund the WHO but blasted the organization for allegedly kowtowing to China.

According to Trump, the investigation into the WHO is revealing “more and more problems,” although he did not elaborate any further.

Democratic National Committee statement on Pres Trump Halting WHO Funding: "Trump is willing to put global health further at risk to try to deflect blame from his own failures. But the American people know the truth: It was Trump who ignored warnings for months." pic.twitter.com/VKtIa9DHoo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 14, 2020

Trump’s decision to halt funding to the WHO has been met with pushback from some other world leaders. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas claimed that every void left by the U.S. on the world stage would be occupied by other powers, likely those that “don’t share our values of liberal democracy.”

Interestingly, the Trump administration’s 2019 Global Health Security Strategy recommended that the U.S. increase its cooperation with the WHO and other health organizations around the world.

As reported by Forbes, Trump has shifted blame to other figures outside of the WHO for the United States’ coronavirus response. Notably, he has pointed to state governors, the news media, and former President Barack Obama. As The Inquisitr previously reported, reports suggest that Obama’s administration did not replenish N95 masks from the CDC’s Strategic National Stockpile of personal protective equipment.