Jilissa Zoltko Goes Super-Sexy In A White String Bikini For Her Latest Instagram Share

Jilissa Zoltko gave fans a peek at her hourglass curves as she steamed up Instagram for a racy new post on Sunday afternoon. The model showed some skin while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Jilissa looked like a blond bombshell in a white string bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back while showing off her toned arms, shoulders, and abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and spotlighted her tiny waist and round booty. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with gold earrings, bracelets on her wrist, and rings on her fingers.

She posed in front of a table. She turned her body to the side and arched her back. She placed one hand on the table and the other at her side as she gave a seductive stare into the lens.

Jilissa wore her golden locks in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that brushed over her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She also sported pink eye shadow and defined brows for the snap.

Her glowing tan was accentuated by the shimmering highlighter on her forehead, under eyes, and nose, as well as the bronzed blush on her cheeks. She completed the sexy style with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Jilissa’s 691,000-plus followers wasted no time showing the post some love. Fans clicked the like button more than 7,400 in less than an hour after the post went live on the platform. Her admirers also filled the comments section with over 140 messages.

“Whatttaa beautyyy queen,” one follower declared.

“She is beauty & she is grace,” another wrote.

“Pretty woman. You have the prettiest look in the world,” a third comment read.

“A beauty so enrapturing she is the most potent drug,” a fourth social media user stated.

Jilissa is known for her racy bathing suit shots, but has also delighted her fans in tiny tops, tight pants, and form-fitting dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this month when she she showed off her bikini body yet again in another white string two-piece. To date, that upload has reeled in more than nearly 30,000 likes and more than 420 comments from fans.