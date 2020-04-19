Republican Gov. Questions Why Donald Trump Encourages Protests In States Not Meeting His Own Policy To Reopen

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is questioning President Donald Trump’s decision to encourage protesters calling on states to life stay-at-home restrictions and reopen — especially when these states have not met the president’s own policies about when to reopen.

Trump drew controversy this week after tweeting calls to “liberate” a series of states with Democratic governors, which critics saw as encouraging the small but growing protests to reopen economies and lift coronavirus restrictions. As Newsweek noted, the Republican governor of Maryland, who faced a protest in his own state from demonstrators waving flags and chanting as they drove through the capital of Anapolis, said that Trump’s encouragement of these protests is counterproductive.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to encourage demonstrations and encourage people to go against the president’s own policy,” Hogan said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “For example, I mentioned earlier, the president’s policy says you can’t start to reopen under his plan until you have declining numbers for 14 days, which those [other] states [with protests] and my state do not have.”

Trump has pressed for states to start loosening restrictions and allow some businesses to reopen, though public health experts have warned that if these restrictions are lifted too soon it will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases. A recent model released by MIT showed that there would be a significant increase in coronavirus cases if states began to roll back these restrictions too soon.

As Tech Crunch reported, the model “indicates that any immediate or near-term relaxation or reversal of quarantine measures currently in place would lead to an ‘exponential explosion’ in the number of infections.”

“I don’t think it’s helpful to encourage demonstrations and encourage people to go against the President’s own policy,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says about Trump defending protesters who are not socially distancing. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/gAHSxJCqA5 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020

Hogan said it does not make sense for Trump to encourage people to protest and call for states to reopen when the White House just released recommendations on Thursday that gave a detailed outline of what milestones states must reach before starting to allow small gatherings and reopen businesses. Hogan said Trump’s encouraging was sending “completely conflicting messages” that people should “ignore federal policy and federal recommendations.”

Some states have already started to roll back restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed some beaches across the states to reopen, allowing people to walk, surf, and fish but not to sunbathe. A handful of counties and cities allowed beaches to reopen, with some stationing police on beaches in order to enforce the restrictions.