Lele Pons Stuns In A Pink Bikini Top That Matches Her New Hair Color

Lele asked her fans to share their opinions of her new look.

Lele Pons showed off her new vibrant hair color, and she managed to find a bikini top that was almost the exact same shade of Barbie pink as her long locks.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old YouTube personality took to Instagram to unveil her new look. In a set of four photos, Lele was pictured flaunting her waist-length pink hair while striking a few different poses. She was wearing her tresses perfectly straight and parted to the side.

The ensemble that Lele chose for her at-home photo shoot was both casual and sexy. The top half of her look was a skimpy string bikini top that she color-coordinated with her hair. The eye-catching garment had ties around the neck and back and classic triangle cups that showcased Lele’s ample cleavage. The top left little to the imagination, and it was riding up a bit to expose a hint of underboob.

The bottom half of Lele’s look left pretty much everything to the imagination. She was rocking a pair of white sweatpants with the waistband pulled up high enough that it covered up her bellybutton. On her feet, she was wearing a pair of gray-and-white canvas sneakers.

Lele opted for a colorful beauty look that included matte magenta lipstick, shimmery pink and purple eye shadow, and thick, fluttery eyelashes.

In her first photo, Lele was sitting down on the carpeted floor of her home with her right knee up and her left leg curled in front of her. She was pictured from the back in her second snap. The model was giving the camera a flirty look as she glanced back over her shoulder.

Lele showed off her humorous side in her third photo. She was pictured posing on her hands and knees and baring her teeth at the camera. Her final picture was a close-up shot of her face. She was smiling and giving the camera a goofy, wide-eyed look. The photo revealed that her lipstick was a bit wonky.

As of this writing, Lele’s new look has helped her score over 541,000 likes from her devoted Instagram followers. Many of them also took to the comments section of her post to respond to the question in her caption.

“That really fits you well,” read one response to Lele’s photos.

“You look like Shakira in chantaje,” another fan wrote.

“Much better than blue..love it,” a third fan opined.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lele experimented with blue hair dye last month. For the cooler color’s debut, she posed in a blue bra and sweatpants.