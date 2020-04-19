Hannah Brown Wears Skincare Mask, Comfy Shorts And Hoodie For ‘Self-Care Sunday’ Instagram Post

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown gave fans a glimpse at her weekend self-care routine on Sunday in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the reality TV star wore an oversized white hoodie with matching shorts. She also wore a white skincare mask plastered onto her face, leaving just her eyes and lips exposed.

In the first snapshot, she lay on her stomach next to a laptop in a bed that was covered with sheets that matched her outfit. She posed with a book in her hands and crossed sock-clad feet behind her against a set of pillows.

The second snapshot saw her holding a multicolored mug in one hand as she sat with one knee raised. She was pictured looking up at the ceiling with something of a sassy expression on her face.

Hannah left the biggest show of her personality for the final slide in the series. In the photo, she was captured standing on the bed, pointing one hand in front of her and using a hairbrush as a microphone. With her eyes closed, she appeared to be having the time of her life mouthing along to a song that she loved.

According to her caption, each of these photos represents the various stages of the self-care regimens she employs on Sundays.

The post has accumulated close to 85,000 likes on Instagram and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans seemed delighted by Hannah’s displays of goofiness in the photo series.

“Why are you the cutest thing ever,” one person wrote.

Fans complimented her attractiveness as well.

“Even while having a mask on u still gorgeous, what?” another added.

One commenter claimed to be jealous of Hannah’s trim physique.

“Ok your legs rival Carrie Underwood’s I’m jealous,” they wrote, before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

A fourth liked the fact that Hannah was promoting self-care.

“Love the message,” they wrote. “Make time for yourself.”

In a previous Instagram post, Hannah sported a white sports bra and biker shorts as she encouraged her followers to stay active during quarantine.

“I’ve definitely fallen victim of letting the boredom get the best of me, but getting out of bed and getting my body moving each day has been crucial to my sanity,” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s goooo girl.”