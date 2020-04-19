Drew Carey Says He Has Forgiven The Man Who Killed His Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Drew Carey is opening up about Amie Harwick's murder.

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey says he has forgiven the man who brutally murdered his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick. A man named Gareth Pursehouse allegedly murdered 38-year-old Harwick, a family therapist, by pushing her off a third-story balcony outside of her Los Angeles home, according to US Weekly.

Carey and Harwick met the summer of 2017 and later got engaged. They called of their engagement in 2018. Even though Harwick and Carey were not romantically together at the time of her death, he still had a lot of love for her and was distraught over her death. He even cancelled tapings of The Price Is Right to allow himself time to grieve.

During a virtual episode of The Talk on Friday, April 17, Carey explained how he was able to forgive Pursehouse and later used the experience to teach children a life lesson. His first week back at work following Harwick’s death was Kids Week at The Price Is Right, during which time high school students made up the show’s guests, he recalled.

“It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me. And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids. I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. I did it as soon as I could, right away because he was mentally ill, the guy was abused when he was a kid and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that. You know, I wish he never did it, or I wish he never met her.”

Carey went on to explain his view upon forgiveness, noting that it is possible to forgive someone without being their friend. He emphasized that being able to talk to high school students about something so traumatizing ultimately helped him by allowing him to better process his grief.

The details of Harwick’s death shocked the nation. After her fall, she was taken to a local hospital but later died of her injuries. Police believe Pursehouse, Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, forced entry into her home where they engaged in a struggle that would end tragically. Pursehouse was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary. He has pleaded not guilty.

