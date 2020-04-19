Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Goes Braless For Hilarious Job Interview Video

Reginae took part in a TikTok craze.

Reginae Carter had her fans in hysterics with her latest TikTok video. The 21-year-old daughter of “Lollipop” rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson rocked a rather revealing take on business attire to film a faux job interview that doesn’t go so great.

Reginae has proven that she’s a born entertainer with her comedic TikTok videos, many of which show her mouthing along with different audio tracks from movies and other media. For her latest video, she used a popular sound created by TikTok star Julian Hagins. So far, the sound has been used in almost 13,000 videos. It imagines a disastrous job interview with a potential employee who makes a lot of schedule demands.

Reginae dressed to impress in a black single-button blazer that was accented with rhinestones. Lines of the glittering gems adorned the sides of the garment, tracing Reginae’s hourglass figure.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star wasn’t wearing a shirt or bra underneath her jacket. As she acted out the interview audio, she kept readjusting the front of the garment, presumably to make sure that she didn’t expose too much of her bare chest.

Reginae was letting her natural beauty shine through by going mostly makeup-free; her only visible makeup was the shiny gloss on her lips. Her vibrant blue hair was styled in glamorous waves.

The video’s audio began with a job interviewer asking a potential employee why he should be hired for the position. Reginae mouthed the responses, and her lip-syncing was on point.

“‘Cause y’all called me, so that seemed like y’all thirsty. I didn’t call y’all, y’all called me,” the interviewee said.

After the job interviewer mentioned that the potential employee’s job application indicated that he could start working ASAP, he confessed that this actually wasn’t the case; he had a weekend party to attend and was probably still going to be hungover on Monday. When the interviewer mentioned working weekends, Reginae got up out of her chic silver chair and walked away.

As she mouthed along with the audio, the animated actress changed her facial expressions and mannerisms to better portray the character she was playing.

As of this writing, Reginae’s performance has received over 175,000 likes from her 4.9 million followers. Her video was also met with a flood of various laughing emoji.

“You killing it boo,” read one response to her post.

“Your acting career better take tf off,” another fan enthused.

“She can act for real,” a third admirer wrote.

“I’m weak my stomach hurt from laughing,” read a fourth remark.

Reginae isn’t just a talented actress; she’s also a lingerie model. The talented Instagram influencer is one of the celebrity ambassadors for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand.