Kiki Passo Opts To Go Braless In A Revealing White Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Kiki Passo left little to the imagination in a daring dress for her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday afternoon. The model drew attention as she asked her followers to pick their favorite photo.

In the racy snaps, Kiki looked super sexy in a white dress with a plunging neckline. The top of the garment barely-covered her bare chest while flaunting her massive cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The tiny ensemble boasted daring cutouts around the midsection to show off even more skin while accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer legs. She accessorized the look with layered chains around her neck, and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Kiki stood looking directly at the camera with her arms at her sides. In the second snap she placed her hands on her hips and turned her head. The third photo featured her grabbing her skirt with a flirty smirk. In the final pic, she stood against a white wall and stared off into the distance with a sultry expression on her face.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She rocked a stunning makeup look as well. The application consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She rocked smoky eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her face.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheekbones, as well as the shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Kiki’s over 1 million followers fell in love with the post. The photos raked in more than 31,000 likes within the first hour after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 500 messages.

“You look so breathtakingly gorgeous in all 4,” one follower commented.

“Such a beautiful woman,” another gushed.

“Literally the most beautiful post notification that I got,” a third person wrote.

“I like the first and third the most but of course they’re all stunning,” fourth social media user revealed.

Kiki has become known for showing off her enviable curves for sexy Instagram posts. She’s often seen sporting tight dresses, tiny tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki most recently sent temperatures soaring online when she modeled a revealing white crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans. To date, that post has received more than 63,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.