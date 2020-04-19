Krissy Cela Trains Her Legs In Pink Sports Bra And Blue Shorts For New Workout Video Series

Krissy Cela added a new heart-pumping workout routine to her Instagram page on Sunday and it targeted the legs.

Dressed in a pink halter-cut sports bra and light-blue shorts, the British fitness trainer started the circuit with a series of criss-cross jumps. For this exercise, she jumped into a low squat stance and crossed her legs in between repetitions. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions.

In the second clip, she performed a set of fast steps and in the third, she combined kneeling and squats.

She started the combo in a kneeling position before she stood up and performed a set of four squat pulses.

Then, in the fourth and final video of the series, Krissy completed a set of squat crossovers. She bent her legs for the squat at the beginning of the exercise and extended one leg in front of her as she stood back up. Krissy also stretched her opposite arm toward the lifted leg.

In her caption, Krissy instructed fans to do each exercise one after the other and to avoid taking breaks in between them. After completing a round, take a one-minute rest, she said, before doing it all again two times more.

She also called it a “cardio challenge,” and wrote that it can be done before or after any of their upcoming workout sessions.

The post amassed close to 10,000 likes in under 30 minutes and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, several fans expressed their gratitude for her at-home workout demonstrations.

“Just done your upper body live,” one person wrote. “Bloody loved it and feeling the burn. And most definitely feeling the burn with this cardio challenge love it!! Thank you.”

“Hey, Krissy! Thank you so much. today I did a leg workout so this is definitely what I’m gonna do tomorrow! Upper body???????????? lots of love,” another added.

Some fans praised particular elements of the workout Krissy shared in her most recent Instagram post.

“I love incorporating the criss-cross jumps and the squat cross overs into my class!” a third commenter wrote. They’ve definitely been a favorite of mine lately!

And there was more appreciation for a previous live workout that Krissy did on Instagram.

“Thank you for this and the live, I had fun!” a fourth commenter gushed. “I was sitting on my couch in my workout clothes trying to find inspiration for my workout on insta, having a hard time getting motivated.”