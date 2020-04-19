Kelly Clarkson Looks Ethereal In White V-Neck Dress In New Instagram Snap

Kelly Clarkson looked ethereal in a white v-neck dress in a new Instagram snap shared by The Voice. The “I Dare You” singer showed off her fine form in a slim-fitting, low-cut white dress for a new episode of the series, which she co-hosts alongside John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

The image, which was taken on the set of the show, features Kelly seated in her iconic red chair and smiling brightly for the camera.

Kelly is wearing a white, iridescent dress that has a touch of a pink hue. The front is a wrap style, which is one of the most flattering dress styles women can wear as it hugs the body in all the right places. The outfit also showed off her decolletage.

The dress reveals just a bit of The Kelly Clarkson Show host’s cleavage, as well as a peek at her white bra through the semi-sheer fabric, creating a look just sassy enough to cement her status as a style icon but still modest enough to adhere to the show’s family-friendly nature.

A white piping accent edges the neckline, providing a nice contrast to the shimmery material and adding a clean edge to the dress. The outfit has long, flowing sleeves, providing ample coverage for Kelly’s upper body.

Kelly’s blond hair is loose and flowing, pushed over to the right side of her face and behind her left shoulder. Beachy waves are a perfect complement to the outfit, and a bit of height just at the roots creates some volume. She wears sparkling dangling earrings, with a button and an oversized heart-shaped drop.

The singer’s makeup application is on point. Her eyes are heavily lined and enhanced with a light-colored shadow and lots of mascara. The rest of her face has a more neutral hue, with a light brown blush used to contour her cheekbones and brownish-pink lip color added to her mouth.

Fans thought Kelly looked dazzling in the image and shared their remarks in the comments section of the share.

“Beautiful on the outside and one of the most genuine, down to earth heart inside,” said one follower of the series’ Instagram account.

“Definitely gorgeous for sure,” remarked a second fan of her look.

“She is always stunning inside and out! She IS a Woman,” stated a third social media user.

“Perfect dress for her. Love the color and sparkle,” said a fourth admirer.