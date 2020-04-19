Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A Stunning & Stylish Black Off The Shoulder Ensemble

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon as she stunned in a figure-hugging outfit for her most recent Instagram update. She called the look “perfect” for lounging around the house.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a black long-sleeved top that fell off of her shoulders. She added a pair of form-fitting black pants that clung tightly to her tiny waist and fit snugly around her curvy hips and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her couch with her body turned towards the side and her back arched. The second shot featured her standing with her hip pushed to the side and one hand touching her hair. In the final pic, she had one hand resting next to her, while the other grabbed at her waistline as she gave a piercing stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the shots. The application consisted of long lashes, and black winged eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and defined brows to put more emphasis on her eyes.

She included pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes to give her face a warm glow. She completed the look with soft pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 703,000-plus followers rushed to show their support for the post. The pics garnered more than 4,400 likes within the first hour. Fans also hit up the comments section with nearly 100 remarks about the snaps.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower said.

“Killing the quarantine looks,” another gushed.

“You are an unbelievable angel sent to this earth so that we could all enjoy your beauty and grace. Just stunning as usual,” a third social media user commented.

“You look both amazingly beautiful and amazingly gorgeous as always,” a fourth person wrote.

Chloe’s most recent Instagram look covered her hourglass curves much more than most of her outfit choices. The model is often seen sporting barely-there lingerie, skintight dresses, and sexy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently wowed her followers in a see-through black fishnet dress. To date, that upload has pulled in nearly 23,000 likes and more than 370 comments.