Devin Brugman Flaunts Cleavage In Knotted Crop Top As She Holds A Glass Of Wine

Devin Brugman was a picture of elegant relaxation in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the brunette beauty rocked a knotted longsleeved crop top paired with matching loose-fitting pants. Devin appeared to be in her kitchen in the photos. In the first, she sat on a countertop, holding a glass of wine. She wore her hair clipped near the nape of her neck but let some of the dark tendrils hang loose. Her makeup was understated and she appeared to only sport light eyeshadow and liner while going lipstick-free.

In the second photo, she seemed about to peel a fruit that may have been an apple, based on its shape and color. She placed the wine glass on the counter in this one and stood behind it as she looked down at her hands.

In her caption, Devin asked her fans if it was ok to drink rosé in the morning which indicates that that was the liquid in her glass. She also called her crop top and pants, the “coziest outfit ever.”

The post has been liked more than 16,000 times since its upload and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans agreed that it was ok to drink in the morning.

“Fun fact! drinking is better for you in the morning. if you drink at night you don’t hit REM sleep (which helps memory retention!) cheers!” one person wrote.

“Would choose rosé over orange juice everyday,” another added.

Others were more focused on gushing over Devin’s beauty

“Most beautiful woman on the planet can do as she pleases…” a third commenter wrote before adding heart and heart-eye emoji to her comment.

But a fourth infatuated Instagram user expressed a desire to see her in person.

“How come you haven’t come and seen me yet? I’m everything your heart desires. Bliss for you is when you’re with me my baby. Only my baby,” they wrote.

Devin replied to the comment and expressed her appreciation for it.

Devin also looked comfy as she spent time with an adorable dog in a previous photo series. In each of those pictures, she wore a low-cut white tank top and a pair of curve-hugging blue skinny jeans. In the first, she was captured laughing with her eyes closed and in the second, she and the pup stared at each other lovingly.

The post has been liked over 16,000 times and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it, since its upload.