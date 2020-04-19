Kayla Moody Puts Her Booty On Display In A Blue Thong & Sheer Crop Top

Kayla Moody went full bombshell for her most recent Instagram update. The hot model sizzled as she hung out by the pool.

In the racy snaps, Kayla is seen rocking a skimpy white crop top. The garment flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and boasted sheer material to give fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

She added a pair of blue thong bikini bottoms as well, which hugged her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips. Her flat tummy, round booty, and lean legs were also on full display in the snaps.

In the first photo, Kayla sat on her knees with her backside facing the camera. She had one hand resting on her leg and the other in her hair. She looked turned her head over her shoulder and looked down at the ground with a small smirk on her lips. The second shot was very similar, but featured her staring into the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She included light-colored eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

She also added a shimmering highlighter to forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones in order to accentuate her facial features. The glam look was completed with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 701,000-plus followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans swarmed the comments section to leave over 280 messages for her as well.

“Love those beautiful eyes!” one follower stated.

“Body of a goddess,” another declared.

“Jaw dropping perfection,” a third social media user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful woman and very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous and both are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Kayla is no stranger to showing some skin on Instagram. She’s most often spotted sporting barely-there styles such as scanty lingerie, revealing tops, and tiny shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla most recently got the pulses of her fans racing in a white crop top, tiny thong, and pink thigh-high socks. That snap has earned more than 21,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.