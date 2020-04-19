Florida Politician Slams Beach Reopenings: ‘When A Person Doesn’t Believe In Science, They Do Dumb Things’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming under fire for the state’s decision to reopen some beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak, with public health experts and politicians across the state warning that it could lead to a surge of new cases.

As The Daily Beast reported, the death toll has been rising across Florida, and this week the state saw its deadliest day so far. Late this week, DeSantis moved forward in easing restrictions and allowing residents to return to some beaches. Videos showed many people gathering to take in the sun and walk in the sand, leading to crowds that public health experts have said should be avoided, as coronavirus spreads rapidly through the air.

Omari Hardy, a Lake Worth Beach city commissioner, accused DeSantis of ignoring science in making the decision.

“When a person doesn’t believe in science, they do dumb things,” he tweeted, via The Daily Beast. “When a person in power doesn’t believe in science, they do dumb things that hurt the public. This move is so dumb that I had to make sure it wasn’t fake news. You guys, it isn’t fake news.”

Hardy’s tweet drew some viral attention as the local politician has already adopted a national stature for his advocacy for people affected by coronavirus. Last month, his impassioned plea to the city to stop shutting down utilities for people who hadn’t paid their bills attracted viral interest and turned Hardy into something of a national star. At the time, many states and cities had stopped utility shutoffs for nonpayments and suspended all evictions, putting a pause on these actions as people were forced to stay in their homes and millions lost jobs due to shutdowns.

A number of local leaders have moved to reopen beaches in Florida, including both Duval and St. Johns Counties and the city of Mexico Beach. Beaches were reopened only for what were deemed “essential activities,” including running, fishing, and surfing. Hours of the beaches are limited and sunbathing is prohibited, with police stationed on some beaches to enforce the restrictions, The Daily Beast reported.

Many joined Hardy in criticizing both the state for reopening beaches and people flocking to them this week, with some sharing pictures and videos on Twitter along with the hashtag #FloridaMorons. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who had already contracted coronavirus, also said that the decision to reopen beaches was “very concerning” and noted that cases of the virus were still on the rise across the state. There were more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 740 deaths through Saturday, with close to 3,500 people hospitalized across Florida.