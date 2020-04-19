Bianca Taylor Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Orange Bikini

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing two-piece.

On Sunday, April 19, American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a suggestive snap with her 732,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative photo, taken in Los Angeles, California, shows the 26-year-old striking a seductive pose on outdoor furniture. She sat on her knees and spread her legs, as she arched her back. Bianca tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face.

The Instagram star showed off her fit physique in an orange string bikini. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top. The skimpy swimsuit also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. Bianca kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only her signature hoop nose ring.

The tattooed model styled her luscious locks in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged her followers who are currently quarantining with their significant others to leave a red heart emoji in the comments section. Bianca then proceeded to promote the dating app, Clover.

Quite of few fans were quick to fulfill Bianca’s request and her comments section was soon flooded with red heart emoji. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so sweet so unbelievably gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“So beautiful and I [love] the bikini,” added a different devotee.

“You’re like the light at the end of a tunnel which whenever we see, makes us smile,” remarked another commenter.

“Always so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a barely-there neon pink bikini. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.