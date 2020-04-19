Steve Mnuchin Says It Was His Idea To Put Donald Trump’s Name On Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Donald Trump came under fire this week after reports claimed that he insisted on having his name printed on stimulus checks sent to Americans as part of the coronavirus relief bill, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin now says it was actually his idea.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Mnuhcin said that he was the one who thought up the idea to have President Trump’s name printed in the memo line of the checks, which are sent to Americans who do not have bank account information on file with the IRS.

“That was my idea. He is the president and I think it’s a terrific symbol to the American public,” Mnuchin said, via the New York Post.

Mnuchin added that the alternative could have been requiring Trump to sign the checks, but he said that would have “slowed things down” and said they did not want to do that. Millions of Americans will receive the paper checks in the mail. Trump’s name appears on the memo line of the checks, below a line that read “Economic Impact Payment.”

A previous report from the Washington Post claimed that the checks were delayed after Trump asked that his name be included. The report claimed that Trump told Mnuchin he would like to sign the checks, but that the president is not authorized to sign legal disbursements from the U.S. Treasury, instead requiring the signature of an official with the fiscal service.

The report noted that Trump’s decision required the request from Trump required extra work on the part of the IRS, which delayed the first payments going out by several days.

Trump’s reported decision to include his name on the checks came under fire, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the decision “shameful” and others claiming it was selfish on Trump’s part to attempt to take credit for the stimulus passed through negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

A representative for the U.S. Treasury Department pushed back against the report that Trump’s signature would delay the payments from going out, saying that the checks were ready to go out as scheduled — and faster than past stimulus payments to Americans were sent out.

“In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates,” the representative said.