Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Trim Figure Black Sports Bra And Leggings For Latest Workout Video Series

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge demonstrated a full-body workout routine in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching leggings, she started the circuit with a series of dumbbell kickbacks. For this exercise, she placd a dumbbell in the crook of her knee. Holding on to a chair for balance, she leaned forward and lifted that leg, while keeping the foot bent at a 90-degree angle. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions on both sides for four rounds.

Next, she moved on to curtsy lunges. Holding both dumbbells at her sides, she took large diagonal steps backward and then bent both legs. Her caption suggested completing 12-15 reps on both sides for four rounds.

Sophie targetted her upper body in the next video in the series, performing a set of Arnold presses with her dumbbells. She brought the weights up to her shoulders, holding them so that her palms are facing her. Then she pushed the dumbells upward rotating her wrists as she did so. She recommended doing four sets of 12 reps in her caption.

Next, it was time for incline mountain climbers. Propping herself up with a chair, Sophie leaned forward and raised one knee toward her opposite elbow and lowered it before repeating the exercise on the other side. Her caption suggested doing 25-35 seconds of this exercise for four rounds.

Then, in the final video of the series, Sophie lay face-up on a yoga mat for a set of bicycle crunches. For this exercise, she raised her neck and placed her hands behind her head. Then she lifted one knee toward her chest while twisting her torso in its direction. She quickly repeated the motion on the other side. She advised her fans to do 20-25 reps for four rounds.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times as of this writing, and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Sophie’s fans shared their appreciation for the at-home workout demonstration.

“Thank you for posting these workouts! They are great and I absolutely love the little pointers in them, they are super helpful!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awesome workout beautiful Sophie!” another added.

“Love you so much,” a third supporter wrote. “Always looking forward to your posts.”

Others seemed particularly focused on complimenting her appearance.

“Looking good in black as always wow,” a fourth commenter remarked.