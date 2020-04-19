Aletta Ocean Exposes Her Cleavage In A Plunging Hot Pink Latex Jumpsuit On Instagram

Aletta Ocean let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday morning. She exposed some skin while revealing her love for latex.

In the sexy shot, Aletta looked like a total smokeshow wearing a hot pink latex jumpsuit. The garment boasted short sleeves and a plunging neckline that flaunted her colossal cleavage.

The outfit clung to her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly while also showing her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with strappy black heels and dark red polish on her fingernails.

She stood in front of a large window as she posed with her hand on her hip. Her other arm rested at her side while she gave a piercing glare into the camera. In the background of the shot, tons of green foliage can be seen outside of the window.

Aletta wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also included glimmering eye shadow and sculpted brows to add more definition to her eyes.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with vivid pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Aletta’s over 2.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post. Fans have clicked the like button on the post more than 40,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 950 messages.

“U look very hot in pink,” one follower wrote.

“Lovely outfit beautyfull [sic] princess,” another stated.

“Looking fabulously gorgeous babes,” a third social media user said.

“Wow you beautiful l Love you so mach baby and you’re amazing,” a fourth person gushed.

Aletta’s fans didn’t appear to be surprised by her revealing pic. They’ve grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her famous figure in tiny ensembles such as skintight dresses, barely-there lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aletta most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she showcased her enviable curves with a navy blue thong bikini while soaking up some sun as she lounged by the swimming pool. To date, that post has racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.