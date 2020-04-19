Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Pink Bra & Booty Shorts For Triple Photo Update

Anna Nystrom added another sexy upload to her feed that showed her clad in a pink bra and matching booty shorts. The model has been keeping her fans occupied during the quarantine by sharing several scandalous shots that flaunt her killer figure. Her April 18 addition was another reason why her 8.6 million fans were buzzing.
The triple photo update saw the model hanging at home in Sweden. Her kitchen made for a gorgeous setting with white cabinetry and a light marble backsplash and countertop that did a great job of reflecting the light. In her caption, Nystrom plugged Svensk Hälsokost AB, a company whose products are aimed at helping to boost the immune system.
The first image in the series captured Nystrom hanging out behind the kitchen counter. She rocked a sports bra with a bright pink hue, complimenting her fair skin perfectly. Thanks to its low-plunging neckline, fans were treated to a view of ample cleavage. The piece also had a thick band that ran tight across her ribs, showcasing her toned tummy as well. Its thin straps helped to show the fitness model’s toned arms.
On the bottom half, Nystrom sported a pair of white shorts to match, though only a sliver of them was visible in this photo. They featured a thick waistband that sat high on her hips, hugging her lower half and drawing even more attention to her trim midsection. In front of her were many products from the online retailer.
The next photo in the set just showed the products sitting on the top of the counter while her last snapshot gave fans the best glimpse of her gym-honed figure. That particular image saw the model posing against the light backdrop of her kitchen, staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. Thanks to the short cut of her spandex, her strong stems were able to be seen.
View this post on Instagram
In collaboration with @svenskhalsokost , let’s talk about how we can boost the immune system ???? What can we do to stay healthy and strong during these times? Except for good hygiene and exercise, my best tips are nutritious food, vitamins and minerals. These are the products from @svenskhalsokost I use and why I take them: • Vitamin D3 In Sweden (and many other countries) it is difficult to get all the vitamin D from the sun all year around, so an extra intake is important to boost the immune system and also strengthening the skeleton and teeth. • Vitamin C (pH neutral) A strong antioxidant and boost for the immune system. The human body doesn’t produce it on its own. I’m taking a pH neutral vitamin C (it is extra “kind” to the stomach ♥) • Zinc It is an important mineral. It helps growth, DNA synthesis and boosts the immune system! • Magnesium It helps the enzymes in your body to function properly, and is important to all neuro muscular functions. It’s also great to prevent cramps and helps your muscles to relax and recover. • Omega 3 A fatty acid that helps your heart and vessels, brain and blood pressure. It also boosts the immune system, help your kidneys and vision. It’s a great supplement that I highly recommend. • Multivitamin A great and easy way to make sure your body gets its recommended daily dose of all the important vitamins! I use a multivitamin that’s aimed specifically at women but there are also one for men and even children. • Colloidal silver If you are already taking the vitamins you need, make sure to help your family and friends by passing on the information to them as well! We’re all in this together ????
The Swedish beauty, who recently rocked a low cut top and black pants, wore her long, blond tresses parted in the middle, and they perfectly framed her face. She was glammed up with a striking application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Fans were quick to flood the post with love, giving it over 104,000 likes and over 700 comments.
