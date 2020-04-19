Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Pink Bra & Booty Shorts For Triple Photo Update

Anna Nystrom added another sexy upload to her feed that showed her clad in a pink bra and matching booty shorts. The model has been keeping her fans occupied during the quarantine by sharing several scandalous shots that flaunt her killer figure. Her April 18 addition was another reason why her 8.6 million fans were buzzing.

The triple photo update saw the model hanging at home in Sweden. Her kitchen made for a gorgeous setting with white cabinetry and a light marble backsplash and countertop that did a great job of reflecting the light. In her caption, Nystrom plugged Svensk Hälsokost AB, a company whose products are aimed at helping to boost the immune system.

The first image in the series captured Nystrom hanging out behind the kitchen counter. She rocked a sports bra with a bright pink hue, complimenting her fair skin perfectly. Thanks to its low-plunging neckline, fans were treated to a view of ample cleavage. The piece also had a thick band that ran tight across her ribs, showcasing her toned tummy as well. Its thin straps helped to show the fitness model’s toned arms.

On the bottom half, Nystrom sported a pair of white shorts to match, though only a sliver of them was visible in this photo. They featured a thick waistband that sat high on her hips, hugging her lower half and drawing even more attention to her trim midsection. In front of her were many products from the online retailer.

The next photo in the set just showed the products sitting on the top of the counter while her last snapshot gave fans the best glimpse of her gym-honed figure. That particular image saw the model posing against the light backdrop of her kitchen, staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. Thanks to the short cut of her spandex, her strong stems were able to be seen.

The Swedish beauty, who recently rocked a low cut top and black pants, wore her long, blond tresses parted in the middle, and they perfectly framed her face. She was glammed up with a striking application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Fans were quick to flood the post with love, giving it over 104,000 likes and over 700 comments.

“Worlds most Beautiful woman,” one fan commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a second social media user raved with the addition of two flame emoji.

“Sweet Beautiful Angel you are way too cute!!,” one more added.