Laurence Bédard Debuts New Hair Color & Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Latest Instagram Update

The Canadian model showed off both her incredible curves and newly dyed hair.

On Sunday, April 19, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken in Montreal, Quebec, shows the 26-year-old posing on a gray couch with hanging wall art behind her. She leaned to the left and rested her elbow on the top of the furniture. Laurence placed one of her fingers under her chin, as she gazed directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star sizzled in a plunging white sports bra and a pair of navy, high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. Laurence kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold pendant necklace.

In the photo, the former blond debuted her new hair color and styled her brunette bob in a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation acknowledged that she had dyed her hair a much darker hue.

Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Quite of few of Laurence’s followers also took the time to compliment her chocolate-colored tresses. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Brunette looks good on you,” wrote a fan, adding a string of pink and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg I love it dark! Beautiful as a blonde too, but the darker hair makes your eyes pop! Gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“The hair color brings out the brightness of your hypnotizingly beautiful eyes,” added another commenter.

“Nothing wrong with blond but dark hair with your eye color is always a winning look,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence graciously replied to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a low-cut crop top. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.