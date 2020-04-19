Joe Exotic Reportedly Only Had Threesomes With His 2 Husbands Because They Were All ‘Too Tired’

Joe Exotic reportedly says that he and husbands John Finlay and Travis Maldonado only had sex with both of his husbands at the same time. The reason? Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, says that they were all too tired for anything but a threesome.

Filmmaker Louis Theroux met Exotic while he was making a documentary in 2011 about dangerous pets, according to Us Magazine. He says that Exotic told him about his sexual preferences at that time, saying that the three of them only had sex when they could all be together.

“It works awesome because we’re all too tired to have sex,” Theroux says Exotic told him.

Both Finlay and Maldonado met Exotic when they were 19. Finlay met the infamous tiger breeder in 2003, while Maldonado came along in 2013. The three were married in a joint ceremony in 2014 that can be seen on the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

While filming the show, both men said that they identify as heterosexual. Exotic identified as homosexual.

Maldonado died in October 2017, after accidentally shooting himself in the head. The scene was also caught on camera and aired on the Netflix series.

Finlay and Exotic separated, and Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for his part in attempting to hire an individual to kill rival Carole Baskin, and for 17 counts of animal abuse.

Finlay says that his marriage to Exotic was a publicity stunt and the union was never made legal.

“The ceremony was a publicity stunt for his online TV series,” he said.

He is now engaged to Stormey Sanders, the mother of his daughter. Finlay says that he now has six years sober after leaving Exotic and his private zoo filled with exotic animals in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. He credits his fiance with helping him maintain a new outlook on life.

“I had just gotten away from Joe and started a new life,” Finlay said. “And my daughter was born, and everything around me just keeps having a domino effect of a more positive light on everything. Because my fiancee’s around me now, and she’s been a big help, and helping me get through everything that’s been going on. … She keeps me on my toes!”

Exotic has been challenging his conviction and was recently granted an extension to argue his case. He sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior for $94 million in damages, claiming that he was convicted based on false testimony.

Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage says that the 57-year-old Kansas native is currently in coronavirus isolation while serving his time.