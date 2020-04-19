WWE Rumors: Real Reason Why Company Dropped Lana And Liv Morgan’s Lesbian Affair Storyline Revealed

While the recent affair storyline involving Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev was polarizing, it was one of the most prominently featured angles on WWE television until it came to an abrupt end at the start of the year. Toward the end of the storyline, Morgan interrupted Lana and Lashley’s wedding and declared her love for “The Ravishing Russian,” but WWE didn’t follow through with the potential feud afterward. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently revealed why this was.

As documented by Sportskeeda, it was Paul Heyman’s idea to reveal Morgan as one of Lana’s lovers, but neither he nor the company had any plans to do anything with both women afterward, beyond a couple of brawls and tag team matches. According to Meltzer, the lesbian element was introduced to the angle for shock value and to make the fans “pop.”

The journalist also explained how Heyman has a history of not following through with storylines that contain shocking reveals. During the broadcast, he cited a similar storyline from Extreme Championship — the company Heyman used to run — between Beulah McGillicutty and Francine as a prime example.

Meltzer also said that the storyline was the company’s way of reintroducing Morgan to television following a lengthy hiatus. Shortly after making her return, she began feuding with Ruby Riott and is now being pushed on Monday Night Raw. Perhaps it’s better that the storyline has been dropped, as Morgan is doing well at the moment, and the angle also upset members of the LGBTQ community.

Lana was asked about why the angle was dropped in an interview with Sportskeeda, but she didn’t go into too much detail. According to “The Ravishing Russian” — who remained in character throughout the conversation — she was the catalyst that prompted WWE to bring Morgan back in a big way.

“I just always get confused why there is not a big loud ‘Thank you, Lana.’ It just blows my mind because people should be thanking me that I brought Liv Morgan back, period.”

However, Lana has been more reflective about the storyline in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she said that people related to the storyline, despite its exaggerated soap opera qualities, as most fans can relate to bad relationships and having their heart broken.

Maybe it wasn’t to every fans taste, but it certainly did have people talking. Lana and Morgan also appear to have benefited from the angle, as they are both currently riding high on Monday Night Raw.