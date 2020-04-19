Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Renting A ‘Paparazzi-Proof’ Pad While Hunting For Their Dream Home

The Sussexes are living in a high-security gated community in California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly renting a”paparazzi-proof” pad as they search for their California dream home.

The famous couple and their baby son, Archie, are temporarily living in a gated community in Los Angeles that is known for its ultra-high security, according to U.K.’s The Sun. A source told the outlet that the Sussexes’ rented mansion is only accessible “through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being ‘paparazzi-proof.'”

The $10 million home, which boasts a pool and a gym, is located in a celebrity neighborhood and is in close proximity to a property owned by the couple’s close pal Elton John and his husband, David Furnish.

While Meghan and Harry have been in search of their dream home for months, the L.A. housing market has tanked due to the coronavirus crisis, which has residents in lockdown until at least mid-May. The source added the royals are focusing on making life “as comfortable as possible in their rented house, and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes.”

It’s not a huge surprise that security is especially important to the couple. The paparazzi have been especially aggressive with members of the royal family, as the world found out when Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died following a high-speed car chase with a relentless photographer in 1997.

A veteran paparazzo recently warned that Meghan and Harry will be “hunted every single day” in the U.S., with the first pictures of them selling for around $100,000, according to Newsweek. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have some protection, however. Because of their U.K. profiles, Meghan and Harry could sue under the more rigid British and European laws, even if a photo is published in America.

As for that dream home, there has been a lot of speculation as to where the couple will land.

Meghan and Harry recently delivered free meals in the L.A. area in support of Project Angel Food as they begin to make their mark in their current community. It is rumored that Meghan wants to be in the thick of the Hollywood scene, but earlier this month, it was reported that the couple looked at a $20 million mansion in Malibu, about 30 miles outside of Tinseltown.

The luxury Malibu property features a pool and tennis court, and is located near a Tuscan-style villa that Princess Diana’s late boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, purchased before he died alongside her, per the Daily Mail. Former royal butler Paul Burrell once claimed that Diana had planned to move to the sprawling Malibu estate with Fayed to escape the judgmental British press.