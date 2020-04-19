Nina Serebrova And Dasha Mart Sizzle In Pastel Swimsuits And Shoot Each Other With Water Guns

The models were frolicking on a beach.

Nina Serebrova teamed up with fellow model Dasha Mart for her latest Bang Energy promo, and the two scatily-clad women looked like they were having a blast as they blasted each other with water guns.

On Sunday, Nina took to Instagram to share the video with her 2.8 million followers. She and Dasha were both wearing one-piece pastel swimsuits with daring designs.

Nina’s bathing suit was a pale mint green hue. The garment’s V-neck didn’t show off much of the model’s voluptuous cleavage, but it had plunging side openings that exposed an eyeful of sideboob. The thong back and high-cut leg openings were equally revealing. They showcased Nina’s peachy posterior and slender thighs. Dasha’s swimsuit was an exact match cut-wise, but hers was a rosy pink color.

Nina was wearing her dark, waist-length hair down in damp natural waves, while Dasha’s blond locks were dry and straight. Both women’s beauty looks included matte pink lips, pale pink eye shadow, and dark fluttery eyelashes.

The models’ video was filmed among scattered palm trees on a gorgeous, sun-soaked beach. They were both holding large water guns that were color-coordinated with their bathing suits. Nina and Dasha used the palm trees’ thick trunks for cover as they tried to spray each other.

The models were shown posing with their backsides pressed against the palm trees, tossing their hair around, and laughing as they squirted their toy guns. Dasha’s strategy involved getting down on her knees in the sand to take her shots at Nina. In another scene, Dasha was shown sitting on a fallen palm tree and taking a few gulps of her energy drink.

Nina used a geotag to identify the location of the video as Key Biscayne, Florida.

As of this writing, Nina and Dasha’s collaborative video has racked up over 9,000 likes. Nina’s followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their rave reviews of the drink promo.

“One slaying green, another slaying pink. Angels,” read one response to her post.

“I’m just happy watching this,” another fan wrote.

“Two very beautiful and sexy ladies,” a third admirer gushed.

“Nice video, we probably miss all the carefree days on the beach. Have a nice Sunday too,” wrote a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Nina and Dasha have rocked similar looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two women coordinated their mini dresses to pose for a photo that Dasha shared on her Instagram page last month. Both of their dresses were blue with white polka dots, but the sexy garments had different silhouettes.