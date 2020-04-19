Federal Court Strikes Down Kansas Governor’s Orders Banning Religious Gatherings During Coronavirus Pandemic

'Churches and religious activities appear to have been singled out among essential functions for stricter treatment,' a judge wrote.

A federal judge has blocked Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s social-distancing orders that effectively prohibit religious gatherings, NBC News reports.

Kansas, like so many other states, has put into place social-distancing orders that, among other things, ban gatherings of 10 or more people, in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many of Kansas’ churches did as other churches across the country have done since the pandemic; that is, broadcast services online, or hold worship services in the churches’ parking lots.

However, the orders banning religious gatherings did not sit well with Kansas’ Republican-controlled legislature, nor with some of the Sunflower State’s faithful.

Pastors Stephen Ormond of First Baptist Church in Dodge City, Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City filed a lawsuit, alleging that the orders violated their First Amendment rights to practice their religion. Further, both men argued that, since their religion requires “corporate” prayer, holding church online was and is impossible.

Further, the lawsuit alleges that the order could have imposed measures intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus that didn’t involve completely shutting down places of worship, such as requiring a six-foot distance between congregants inside, and providing hand sanitizer and face masks. The lawsuit also noted that the order had deemed some Kansas businesses “essential” and others “non-essential,” alleging that Kelly’s were effectively “hostile” to places of worship.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita agreed, and issued a ruling that blocks Kelly’s order banning religious gatherings.

Broomes noted in his ruling that, inasmuch as Kelly’s orders deem some Kansas businesses “essential” and others “non-essential,” the rules are arbitrary.

“The disparity has been imposed without any apparent explanation for the differing treatment of religious gatherings,” Broomes said.

The ruling does, however, leave some restrictions in place inside houses of worship. Worshipers must still sit 6 feet apart, and passing of collection plates is forbidden, since that would require multiple people touching the same object.

Kelly, for her part, insisted that her social-distancing orders were never intended to target religion.

“That executive order had absolutely nothing to do with religious freedom. It had everything to do with protecting the health and safety of Kansans,” she told reporters Friday.

Outside of Kansas, some religious leaders have found themselves in front of judges, facing criminal charges for holding worship services despite social-distancing orders in their jurisdictions. For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell was arrested for continuing to hold worship services at Life Tabernacle Church in Central.