Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ Special Raises $127.9 Million For Coronavirus Relief

The special lasted eight hours, and featured appearances from a huge number of celebrities.

The One World: Together At Home special was a huge success. The special, which was held to bring awareness to the crisis around the coronavirus and raise funds for those in need, raised $127.9 million, according to a statement from Global Citizen, one of the groups that helped to organize the event.

The concert featured artists performing from their homes, and lasted over eight hours. In a statement posted to their Twitter page, Global Citizen thanked Lady Gaga, who curated the event, for helping them raise the staggering sum.

Global Citizen is a non-profit whose goal is to eradicate poverty by the year 2030. In a statement, they announced that “$127million has been made in commitments to date from corporate partners and philanthropists in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization,” The Daily Mail reports.

The special featured performances from music legends like Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, as well as performances from newer artists like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Billie Eilish. In response to the news about the vast amount of money that had been raised, Gaga said that she was “humbled” to have been involved in the event in a post on her Twitter page.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Prior to the special, Gaga spoke about it on Instagram Live, and described it as a “love letter” to people all over the world.

“I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what’s really beautiful about this show is that you’re all hugging each other,” the singer said in the video.

Although the special raised a significant amount of money for the coronavirus relief fund, Gaga was insistent that One World: Together at Home‘s primary purpose was to provide messages of solidarity and entertainment during this crisis. Even as she spent time curating this special, Gaga has also been vocal online about the need for social distancing while acknowledging that it makes life more difficult.

In a post on her Instagram page, the singer said that after speaking with scientists and health experts, she realized that the kindest thing people across the country could do was self-quarantine. She said that that was especially important when it came to people over the age of 65.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs,” the singer wrote.