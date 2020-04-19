Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Abs In Black Sports Bra And Gray Sweatpants

Lisa Lanceford flaunted her abs in her newest Instagram photo, posted to the social media platform on Sunday. In the shared snapshot, the British fitness trainer wore a black sports bra and low-slung baggy sweatpants. The outfit not only showed off the definition in her midsection but the muscle tone of her shoulders and arms as well. She wore her jet-black, pin-straight hair down for the mirror selfie and it fell past her shoulders. She also seemed to sport eyeliner, despite her extremely casual clothing

In her caption, the brunette powerhouse asked her female fans how the current coronavirus pandemic had affected their beauty routines. She wrote that she had washed her hair that morning which made her “feel like a new woman.” Lisa also admitted that she needed to soak her gel nails off but wrote that she had been procrastinating because the process takes a long time.

Although her eyebrows looked pristine in the photo, she confessed that they were actually starting to look “bushy” and that she had misplaced her tweezer. She also wrote about her need to color her hair.

The photo has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans shared their own stories of how coronavirus-induced quarantine had compromised their beauty regimens. But, despite her complaints about her appearance, several of her supporters complimented Lisa’s chiseled physique.

“Girllllll, you are literally goals,” one person wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“I wish I had your figure! You look amazing! I’ve been sticking to an exercise routine since January,” another added. “You’re body goals.”

“How do you stay so slim and tight,” a third supporter asked.

“I am very active and eat healthy (I eat junk food ofc but all in moderation, I have the balance). Fitness and being healthy is my lifestyle and has been for many many years!” Lisa replied.

Lisa has been showing her 2 million Instagram followers how she’s been maintaining her fitness level while in quarantine. In one of her previous at-home workout videos, she completed a Hight Intensity Interval Training workout with resistance bands. The circuit included alternating bicep curls, Hawaiian squats, bunny hops with sprawl⁣s, Iceskaters, and alternate elbow to knee crunches.

The clip has been liked more than 35,000 times and over 400 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload.



⁣