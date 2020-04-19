Beyonce Asks African Americans To Protect Themselves In A Passionate Speech On Coronavirus

The singer spoke about the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus has had on African Americans.

Beyonce is speaking out about the way the novel coronavirus is disproportionately impacting people of color. In a speech delivered during the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, the singer explained that African Americans make up a “disproportionate” part of the essential workforce, and often don’t have the luxury or ability to work from home.

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk,” Beyonce said.

The singer continued by asking those watching to find ways to protect themselves, even as they continue to go to work.

“We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world,” she said.

Beyonce went on to make a broader statement about the importance of a variety of workers during this crisis.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy,” the singer said.

She continued by singling out workers in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, all of whom have had to continue working during the crisis. She said that it was their work that made it possible for everyone else to stay safe in their homes, and she thanked them for their service.

The singer also spoke about the difficulty of staying at home through the crisis, but encouraged those watching to stay strong even as things get challenging.

“I know it is very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight and God bless you,” the singer said, concluding her cameo appearance on the special.

Like many of the special’s segments, Beyonce’s appearance was pre-recorded. In it, she wore her golden hair down and sported a bright red lipstick and a black fisherman’s cap.

The singer’s appearance may have been the highlight of the night for many, but she was far from the only famous face to make an appearance in the special. Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many others also appeared in the special, which was held to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. The special was hosted by a trio of late night hosts who have been filming their shows from home: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. It featured segments recorded from each celebrity’s home and edited together.