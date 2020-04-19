Allie Auton Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini: ‘Sunday Funday’

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page on Sunday to upload a sizzling snapshot that stunned her 572,000 followers. The quarantine period did not hinder the babe from enjoying life outdoors but in the vicinity of her home. In today’s post, she decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her stunning physique, seemingly to catch some rays.

In the snap, Allie was photographed outdoors, near a sliding glass door. She sat on the tiled floor, angling her hip to the side and spreading her legs with her left knee bent. She looked straight into the camera and gave a bright smile, showing her pearly whites. Although she stayed in the shaded area, flawlessly bronzed skin still glowed from the bright sunlight.

The Australian model rocked a minuscule black two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny triangle-cut padded cups that barely contained her ample chest. She spilled out from the sides of the garment, though that didn’t bother her at all. It also featured a plunging neckline, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. The piece was held together by small straps that tied over her neck and back.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms, but it was mostly blocked by her leg. From the view, the swimwear had a simple design with a snug fit that hugged her tiny waistline, boasting high-leg cuts that helped elongate her lean legs, making them seem longer. She rocked a pair of white trainers to complete her sexy look.

For the occasion, Allie wore a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also applied bronzer, a light dusting of blush, and nude-colored lipstick on her lips. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and styled in a half ponytail.

The model wrote a short caption indicating that she had “fun” today. According to the geotag, she was in Brisbane in Queensland, Australia.

Since going live on her account, the post earned more than 14,700 likes and over 180 comments. Allie’s social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages and rave about her body and beautiful tanned skin. Some admirers opted to express their feelings for her by leaving a combination of emoji instead of words.

“You are the hottest model ever. You are so pretty!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Your hair looks so cute like this,” wrote another follower.

“Pardon me, ma’am, if you could just pass me my jaw. It’s on the floor. Because this is spicy,” gushed a third admirer.