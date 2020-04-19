Beyonce Shares Stunning ‘Coffee’ Shots Of Kelly Rowland Flaunting Her Fit Figure In Multiple Bikinis

Beyonce's fans were thrilled to see her supporting her Destiny's Child bandmate.

Beyonce gave Kelly Rowland’s steamy ‘Coffee’ music video her seal of approval by promoting it on her Instagram page. The music video, which premiered on Essence, includes shots of Kelly flaunting her phenomenal physique in more than one sexy bikini.

On Saturday, Queen Bey took to Instagram to share a series of posts supporting her fellow Destiny’s Child member. In the first upload, she told her followers to “Get Your Coffee!” This command was accompanied by the single’s artwork, which was a close-up shot of Kelly’s face.

The next two posts were videos that showed teaser clips from Kelly’s “Coffee” video. One of the revealing looks that the 39-year-old “Motivation” hitmaker was shown rocking was a nude bikini with a low V-neck and a twist detail in the front. The bathing suit included a pair of low-rise bottoms that showcased the athletic musician’s long, lean torso and chiseled abs. She accessorized her swimwear with a pair of over-sized silver hoop earrings, and she wore her hair styled in an afro with a side part.

Kelly was joined by a group of bikini-clad black models with bodies of different shapes and sizes. They had an array of different skin tones, but all of the women, Kelly included, were glowing. Many of them were rocking swimsuits that complemented their skin.

One of Kelly’s other hot beach-ready looks was a dazzling white two-piece. The top was a sporty style with a scoop neck and tank sleeves. The matching bottoms had a cheeky back, and Kelly’s video included an up-close shot of her pert posterior. She elevated this clean, simple look to the next level with a few statement accessories, including a silver coil choker and a pair of massive silver hoop earrings shaped like tear drops. She was also wearing silver cuff bracelets. Kelly had her hair styled in a stiff braid that was curled in a large spiral.

In another shot, Kelly was rocking a “Coffee” shirt that was almost an exact match for her skin color. She was soaking wet, making the garment cling to her body.

As of this writing, the post above has been liked over 850,000 times by Beyonce’s 145 million followers. Many of her fans were thrilled to see her supporting her bandmate.

“Supportive queen,” read one response to Bey’s post.

“Queen Bey always supporting her sisters! BOW DOWN!” another fan wrote.

“So beautiful seeing this support between sisters,” gushed a third admirer.

Kelly’s “Coffee” video was shot in Miami. The singer told Essence that she wanted to “celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me.” She also said that the song is aimed at encouraging women to embrace their sexuality “without approval from any external source.”