Lala Kent Posts Stunning Photo In A Bridal Veil As Fiancé Randall Emmett Mourns Their Missed Wedding Day

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star and her fiancé reflect on the day they were supposed to get married.

Lala Kent posted a stunning photo to Instagram on what was supposed to be her wedding day. The Vanderpump Rules star, who postponed her April 18 wedding to Randall Emmett to later this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, shared a photo of herself wearing a bridal veil.

In the photo shared with her 1.4 million followers, Lala is wistfully looking down. The bride-to-be has her long hair worn in loose waves and a white veil can be seen draping down the sides. In the caption to the pic, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder wrote that she is still trying to deal with the fact that her wedding plans had to be postponed. She noted that she knows love will conquer all and that it’s more important to be healthy and strong right now.

In comments to the stunning pic, fans and friends, including Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright, commiserated with her on her missed wedding day.

“Love you guys so much!” Brittany wrote to Lala and Randall.

“You’re gonna be a beautiful bride no matter when your wedding is!!!!” another fan wrote.

Randall also marked the couple’s missed wedding day on Instagram. The filmmaker 49, shared a photo of him watching fireworks with Lala after he proposed to her during her birthday weekend in September 2018.

“This was the most magical night of my life when I asked you to be my wife,” Randall wrote to Lala in the caption to the pic. “Today was the day we were supposed to get married. Covid had other plans for us. I want you to know Lala your the love of my life and I can’t wait to become your husband in July! I love you to the moon and back! You always have been and always will be my everything.”

Many fans posted comments as they offered support to the couple on their disappointing day. Some fans noted that while the day was bittersweet, the two were lucky to have found one another. Others wrote that this setback will make the couple’s July wedding even more special.

Lala has been vocal about her disappointment over losing her April 18 wedding day. The Bravo star had been set on the date and broke down when talking about the postponement on her podcast with Randall. Lala also mourned her missed wedding week activities and bridal shower and bachelorette party plans in an emotional Instagram post last week.