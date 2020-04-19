Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Pink Bra & Yoga Shorts On Her Kitchen Counter

Swedish fitness influencer Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she sported a bra and yoga short combination.

Though Nyström first became Instagram famous thanks to her gym shots, she has since branched out to discuss her other wellness habits, including healthy eating. She often posts pictures of healthy meals, such as smoothie bowls or fiber-filled porridge.

In this latest post, Nyström added that a big part of healthy lifestyle is taking vitamins.

“Let’s talk about how we can boost the immune system,” she began her post, before revealing her recommended vitamins and supplements.

Some of Nyström’s revealed favorites are already popular with much of the population, such as Vitamin C and Zinc. However, others like collodial silver, were a little more off the beaten track.

For the occasion, Nyström stunned in a bra and yoga shorts ensemble. The bra was a spring-appropriate bubblegum pink shade that gave a beautiful pop of color to the pictures. The garment was a classic cut, with a deep plunging v-neckline that showcased Nyström’s cleavage.

Nyström coupled the pink bra with a pair of light grey yoga shorts. The spandex nature of the fabric expertly hugged all of the Instagram star’s curves, and the high-waisted cut flattered her hourglass figure.

Nyström left her hair loose, with its soft blond waves cascaded to her midriff. She wore no accessories, keeping focus on her killer body.

In the first picture, Nyström posed by standing behind her kitchen counter. The second was a shot of the vitamins. In the last photo, Nyström playfully perched on the kitchen counter, crossing her legs and giving audiences a view of her profile as she looked to the right.

Fans loved the update, and it earned over 100,000 likes and more than 700 comments within a day.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, adding two fire emoji.

“You look beautiful,” echoed a second, with three heart-eye faces.

“I love how you promote so much more than just a pretty face and a nice body.. more IG models should follow your example,” complimented a third.

“Oh my goodness. So beautiful,” concluded a fourth, along with three red hearts.

Though Nyström’s most common posts health-focused ones — like her gym selfies — she has also been known to share photos of her everyday life. For example, she recently wowed fans after posting a picture where she modeled a low-cut wrap top and black high-waisted pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.