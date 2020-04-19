‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina Reappears & Has A Sisterly Chat With Molly

Kristina is back and reunited with Molly.

Lexi Ainsworth will be back on General Hospital the week of April 27 in her longtime role as Kristina Davis. She had a major storyline last year with being caught up in Shiloh’s cult, but fans haven’t seen her in a while. Now she will reappear to connect with her younger sister, Molly, as the siblings will be having a little chat.

According to General Hospital spoilers by Soap Central, Molly is expected to confide in her older sister. The spoilers don’t go into any detail on what that could be about, but it certainly hints that she will be letting Kristina in on her little secret involving Brando Corbin. The twosome spent the night together when Molly thought that TJ had deserted her after he proposed to her. Once she found out that TJ had been kidnapped and was in bad shape at the hospital, she booked out quickly to see him, leaving Corbin behind.

How will Kristina react if Molly should confess to cheating on TJ? This isn’t like Molly to do something like that. TJ has been her only love since they were teens, so she hasn’t had any experience of a life without him. The one night with Brando was totally unexpected.

Now that Molly is back with TJ, she is determined to keep her secret from him. However, Brando can’t seem to get Molly out of his mind. He is obviously smitten with her, and he may not be able to let her go.

As The Inquisitr had previously teased, things have gotten quite complicated for Molly as she is forced to lie to keep from hurting the man she loves. The truth will eventually come out, and that could possibly break up this longtime couple.

Cyrus kept his end of the bargain… but what condition is TJ in after his ordeal? @haleypullos

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @TajhBellow pic.twitter.com/6lXtRHWraI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2020

Things will really get complicated if the fan speculation that Molly ends up pregnant with Brando’s baby comes to be. That has been out there on social media since that episode aired, and it would clearly be a sticky situation for Molly.

Kristina’s life hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing either, so she might be able to offer up some sisterly advice if Molly should confess. However, TJ may not be quite so understanding if the truth comes out. Molly is the love of his life. After he almost died in the recent kidnapping incident, they had both agreed to be domestic partners instead of getting married.

Molly and TJ are happy for now, but Brando may not be. If Kristina knows the truth, she could also let it slip to someone else about her sister’s fling with Brando.