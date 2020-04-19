Lisa Rinna Brings ‘SexyBack’ To Clueless Harry Hamlin In Hilarious Dance Video

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star can't get her husband to look up from his computer.

Lisa Rinna posted a hilarious new dance video to Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, attempted to bring “SexyBack” in her kitchen, but her husband Harry Hamlin didn’t seem to notice.

Rinna is known for her Instagram and TikTok dance videos, but her latest moves – to the 2006 Justin Timberlake song “SexyBack”– weren’t enough to distract her actor husband from his computer.

In the video, Rinna wears a wide-brimmed straw hat and a casual sweatshirt and leggings as she creeps around the corner to begin her dance. Hamlin, 68, can be seen with Airpods in his ears as he sits at the kitchen table in the couple’s California home.

While his wife is moving her arms and shaking her hips right next to him, the Mad Men actor is so engrossed in his work he doesn’t notice that he’s sitting in the middle of her dance party. At one point, when Rinna’s gyrating rear end gets a little to close to him, Hamlin shoots her a quick glance then immediately goes back to his computer.

In comments to the video post, fans and famous friends, including Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais, reacted to the hilarious clip. Many commenters zeroed in on Hamlin and how he doesn’t seem at all entertained by his wife of 23 years and her “sexy” dance.

“Harry Hamlin is just sitting there like no one’s there totally ignoring what’s going on lol,” one fan wrote.

“Harry Hamlin looks like this is the everyday occurrence and not the least bit phased!” another wrote. “Love this!”

“Love how Harry looks back and like yeah whatever that’s the norm lol,” a third fan added.

“Harry’s like…..here she goes again,” wrote another fan.

Rinna has been posting plenty of dance videos while quarantining with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bravo star and her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, took on the “Savage Challenge,” and in an epic share, the family debuted their own version of the viral “Pew Pew Pew Challenge,” complete with an arsenal of cleaning products, per Bravo.com.

“Look who joined the party…” Lisa captioned the hilarious video that Hamlin appeared in.

For the most part, though, Hamlin ignores his wife’s social media dancing and doesn’t even follow her on Instagram, as shared by The Inquisitr last fall. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in December, Hamlin was shocked to see a clip of Rinna’s wild “drunk” dance at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. The actor noted that it’s videos like that make him glad he’s not following his wife on social media.