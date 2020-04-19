‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Bill Admits That He’s Still In Love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 20 reveals Katie Logan (Heather Tom) still trying to make sense of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) betrayal. After he kissed her sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), behind her back, Katie is not sure of the way forward. But, Bill will make a solemn vow to the mother of his child.

Donna Speaks On Bill’s Behalf

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will make an appeal to her baby sister. She doesn’t want Katie to give up on love. She genuinely believes that Brooke and Bill made a mistake and that they are not having an affair. But Katie won’t find it easy to swallow Donna’s explanation.

“They’re incapable of keeping their hands off of each other,” she tells Donna. After all, this is not the first time that Brooke and Bill cheat on their significant others. Given half a chance, they’re all over each other.

But later in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, Donna says that she really believes “that Bill is sorry.” However, Katie has heard Bill apologize many times over the years.

“I just don’t know if I can ever trust him again,” Katie admits to her sister. Bill has broken her heart before, why should she give him the chance to do it again?

Wyatt Takes Bill To Task

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) also believed that Bill had settled down. He thought that his father and Katie would make a family with Will Spencer (Finnegan George), but then Dollar Bill messed up.

“How did you think kissing Brooke was going to go over?” Wyatt asks his father. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows Wyatt trying to understand his father’s actions. Bill shouldn’t have put himself in the position to cheat on Katie in the first place.

Bill Spencer Admits That He’s Still In Love

Bill explains that he doesn’t want to be ” back with Brooke.” He will then admit, “I love Katie.”

Bill knows that he will need to fight for the woman he loves. The Inquisitr reports that Katie and Bill will have a heart-to-heart and reevaluate their relationship. While Bill wants Katie to forgive him, she isn’t at the point to allow him back into her life. As Katie previously told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), she doesn’t want to be taken for a fool again. But Bill will make a solemn vow to Katie.

“I’m not going to let you go, you have to know that,” Bill declares. Katie wipes away a tear as she listens to Bill’s promise.