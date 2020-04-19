Trump Administration Gave $55M To Bankrupt Company With No Employees For N95 Masks They Never Produced Before

The Trump administration is facing scrutiny after awarding a $55 million contract to produce N95 masks to a company that had no prior experience making medical supplies and whose parent company filed for bankruptcy last year.

As Business Insider reported, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the contract to Panthera Worldwide LLC, a company reportedly has had no employees since May 2018. The company, which describes itself as a tactical training company for the U.S. military and other government agencies, had not previously produced medical supplies but now is being tapped for a large order of the critical masks used by medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

James V. Punelli, one of the company’s executives, told the Washington Post that the company would be working with military contacts to supply the masks.

“We’ve done [Department of Defense] medical training over the years and through those contacts with that community were brought sources of supply in order to assist in the COVID-19 response,” Punelli said in a text message to the newspaper. “We made the connection with FEMA and offered these supplies to them.”

The price tag of the N95 masks provided by Panthera also came under scrutiny, as Business Insider noted. The FEMA contract with Panthera would pay the company $5.50 per mask, a significant increase over the $0.63 per mask price charged by the more established supplier 3M.

The price tag associated with the contract has also led to some controversy, with former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel telling the Washington Post that he believed something as “amiss” about the order.

“This is not how the government procures training or any type of supplies,” he said. “You just wouldn’t do business with somebody like that.”

The Trump administration has come under fire for what critics say is a lack of preparation in combating COVID-19, especially in the supply of much-needed medical supplies and equipment. Governors have also complained about what they see as a confusing and unproductive system where states are in competition with one another and the federal government in bidding for these supplies.

The N95 masks have been one of the most critical supplies in fighting the virus, protecting medical workers from potentially contracting the virus. But these masks have been in short supply in many of the hardest hit places, with some medical officials and local leaders pleading with the federal government to help increase the supply.