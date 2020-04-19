FDA Says There Is No Need To Wipe Down Food Packaging In Effort To Prevent Coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration says there is no need for people to wipe down food packaging, saying there is no evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted through food.

The agency released an advisory this week recommending ways to stay safe from transmission of the virus while shopping, noting that it is spread though person-to-person contact rather than through contamination of food. The FDA also noted that there are no shortages of food, despite some grocery stores having difficulty keeping some items in stock, and that these stores are doing all they can to mitigate the risks of contracting the virus.

It did offer some recommendations to shoppers, including making a shopping list in advance and buying one to two weeks worth of groceries at a time if possible. The FDA also recommended that shoppers a mask or face covering while in stores, which has already become a requirement at some businesses and in states like New York, where this week Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating residents to wear face coverings in public places.

It also recommended carrying disinfectant wipes or using ones provided by stores to wipe down shopping carts or baskets before using them, and practicing social distancing while shopping by remaining at least six feet away from other shoppers and store employees. After shopping, the FDA recommends that people wash their hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds twice — once upon returning home, and again after putting away the groceries.

But there is no need to disinfect the groceries themselves, the FDA noted.

“Again, there is no evidence of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19,” the guidance stated. “However, if you wish, you can wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution.”

There had been a number of instances of grocery store employees and those working at food processing plants of testing positive for coronavirus. As the Gazette Extra reported, a Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien, Wisconsin, suspended operations until April 27 after close to 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Many restaurants have already closed amid nationwide shutdowns, putting even more pressure on grocery stores and people have remained in their homes and prepared more food, which the FDA noted in its guidance this week.

The FDA has been on the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, fast-tracking the testing of some drugs shown to be effective against it.