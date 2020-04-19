NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Looking To Trade Up In NFL Draft To Land Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos have their eyes on Jerry Jeudy in the upcoming NFL Draft, and may be willing to make a move up the board to land him.

The Alabama wide receiver is being pegged as a top 10 pick in next week’s draft, and ESPN’s Woody Paige reports that the Broncos may be willing to move up from their spot at No. 15 in order to snag him. It’s not clear exactly how high the Broncos would need to move, but Paige suggested they could go as high as No. 8.

“Don’t believe Broncos stay at 15,” he wrote on Twitter. “My sources tell me they go up to 8 or 10 and get Jeudy.”

There are others who believe the Broncos will trade up to get Jeudy, who is rated by many as a can’t-miss wide receiver prospect. Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post noted that the Broncos appear to be moving into “full win-now mode” behind general manager John Elway, who has a history of trading away the team’s first-round picks in order to move up the draft board.

Kiszla noted that Elway could move up the draft board to land Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills or Clemson safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons, but that Jeudy could make the most sense as most mock drafts already project the Broncos to be taking a wide receiver with their first pick in the draft.

As Kiszla noted, Elway may decide to make a move and go for the best wide receiver available.

“My point: If Denver really wants a receiver who’s more than a complement to Courtland Sutton, why not effort to trade up and draft the best one on Elway’s board, instead of settling for leftovers at No. 15?”

USA Today’s Roll Tide Wire noted that Jeudy is projected to go with the No. 8 pick in the draft, currently held by the Arizona Cardinals. It could be costly for the Broncos — or any other team interested in the Alabama wideout — to move into that spot, as the report noted that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has acknowledged that the team wants to take a wide receiver in the draft. Picking Jeudy at No. 8 would give Arizona a strong receiver corps for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, pairing him with Larry Fitzgerald and the newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins.

That could also mean that Paige’s projection that the Broncos are willing to move up to the No. 10 spot would be too late to land Jeudy, making a move even more costly.