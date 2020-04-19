Michelle Obama And Laura Bush Come Together To Deliver Message Of Hope Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush came together to deliver a message of hope amid the coronavirus crisis, appearing as part of a worldwide event to support people during the trying time.

The two appeared at the same time on Saturday’s One World: Together at Home televised special from Global Citizen, appearing from their respective homes and speaking about their thanks for those making sacrifices during the pandemic. Together they showed gratitude for healthcare workers and other essential employees who have put their safety at risk to help deliver essential services to Americans bound to their homes during the spread of the coronavirus.

Bush thanked all those workers who have stepped up in the world’s time of crisis.

“And we’re thankful for our pharmacists, the veterinarians, the police officers, the sanitation workers, and those of you working in grocery stories, or delivering food and supplies to our homes,” Bush said. “You are the fabric of our country, and your strength will carry us through this crisis.”

Obama noted that there will be more sacrifices ahead, but that people would be able to pull through with the help and support of others navigating the same crisis.

“The coming days will not be easy, but this global family of ours is strong,” she said. “We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis. Together. Thank you.”

Both Bush and Obama have remained active in global causes since leaving the White House, and the Bush and Obama families have forged a friendship despite political differences.

Michelle Obama has already taken part in some other efforts to help Americans bound to their homes and missing out on many traditional entertainment during the crisis. Last month, she appeared with DJ D-Nice for during an Instagram live event, and the two later worked together for a digital voter registration drive and virtual dance party.

Saturday’s event was broadcast by major television networks, and included performances from a number of musicians and entertainers including Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and Lizzo.

Global Citizen noted that the message from the multi-hour digital and broadcast event was that everyone must come together to tackle the global health crisis, and that everyone can take action to support response efforts. The event highlighted many of the efforts taking place to combat the virus and included messages from global health experts.