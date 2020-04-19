Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook Conquer The Koala Challenge ‘After 245 Failed Attempts’

Kaley's dogs were curious about what she and Karl were doing.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook made the koala challenge look like a piece of cake in a cute video. However, according to Kaley, it took them a lot of attempts to fully complete the physical feat.

On Saturday night, Kaley delighted her 4.9 million Instagram followers by uploading her koala challenge video to her account. The social media craze involves one person climbing all over the body of their partner, like a koala on a tree. Because the stunt required Kaley to demonstrate her athletic prowess, she dressed in some of her workout gear to attempt it. She was rocking a pair of tight black leggings and a long-sleeved top that was heather gray with powder blue sleeves. Kaley was also wearing a pair of green and pink socks. She had her long blond hair pulled up in a topknot to make sure that it stayed out of her face.

Karl was sporting a dark blue T-shirt and a pair of baggy black athletic shorts. The professional equestrian was wearing his chin-length blond hair down.

Kaley and Karl filmed their video in front of a massive black-and-white portrait of a horse’s head. Kaley kicked off the challenge by wrapping her legs around Karl’s sides so that she was in a piggyback position. Karl then swung her around his right side so that she was straddling him from the front.

The challenge got more difficult when Karl heaved Kaley up so that she was briefly hanging over his right shoulder. Kaley stuck her legs up in the air as she moved down Karl’s back. She wrapped her arms around his waist tightly to prevent herself from falling on her head.

Kaley’s head was soon visible between Karl’s spread legs. She reached both hands through his legs, and Karl grabbed onto them. He then proceeded to pull Kaley underneath him. To successfully complete the challenge, Kaley couldn’t touch the ground. She got close as she was dangling above the floor, but she managed to hook both of her legs over Karl’s thighs. He hoisted her up so that she was straddling him from the front again, and the couple celebrated their victory with a kiss.

Two of Kaley and Karl’s rescue dogs, pit bulls Norman and Shirley, witnessed their triumph. Shirley watched from a safe distance, while Norman circled the couple and wagged his tail.

As of this writing, Kaley’s video has been liked over 120,000 times.

“You two are adorable!!!” wrote Friends actress Courteney Cox in the comments section of Kaley’s post.

“The dogs are so confused, they’re adorable!” read another remark.

“I think you guys just made a baby,” a third fan quipped.

Kaley joked that it took her and Karl “245 failed attempts” to complete the koala challenge, and she treated her fans to a video of one of those fails. During that attempt, she got smacked on the backside by Karl, she couldn’t quit laughing hysterically, and Norman sneezed in Karl’s face.