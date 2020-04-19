Daisey O’Donnell Serves Up Sexy Looks In A White Bra & Matching Sweatpants On Instagram

Daisey O’Donnell served up some sexy looks for a brand new Instagram upload on Saturday. She showed off her modeling skills while flashing her curves and revealing her love for neutral colors.

In the sexy snaps, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow in a white sports bra with thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage. She also wore a tan sweater over top, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulder.

She added a pair of white sweatpants with an elastic waistband. The pants clung to her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the look with a jeweled bellybutton ring, a gold bracelet, and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Daisey sat on her knees on top of a furry white stool. She had one arm resting on her leg and the other above her head. The second shot was very similar, but featured the model giving sultry stare into the lens while puckering her lips. The final snap showed her sitting on the stool with her feet on the ground and one hand in her pocket.

Daisey wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. The application consisted of long, mascara-covered lashes, thick black eyeliner, and defined brows.

She accentuated her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as bronzed blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

Daisey’s 927,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the upload. The post raked in more than 25,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks on the pics.

“Some of my favorite pictures of you,” one follower stated.

“Most stunning face,” another wrote.

“Obsessed,” a third social media user declared.

“Beautiful angel,” a fourth person commented.

Daisey appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in scanty ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in plunging tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently thrilled her followers when she sported a hot pink string bikini and some white sneakers. That photo has pulled in more than 33,000 likes and over 350 comments to date.