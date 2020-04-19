Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage In A Minnie Mouse Nightgown And Poses With A Giant Tentacle

Liz asked her fans to come up with scenarios involving 12 feet of tentacle.

Cosplay model Liz Katz showed off a monstrous oceanic prop that had her fans all abuzz. On Saturday night, Liz took to Instagram to ask her fans what might happen to a gal who wakes up all wrapped up in 12 feet of tentacle.

Liz is often pictured rocking costumes in her social media uploads, but the model was dressed more casually in her latest photo. She was rocking a white nightgown that featured a black Minnie Mouse print. The likeness of the Disney character looked sweet and innocent with her big smile and girly hair bow, but Liz sexed up her cartoon nightgown by wearing the top unbuttoned so that it exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. She was also showing off her bare right leg, which was curled up in front of her.

Liz was wearing her layered blond hair down with a natural wave, and it looked slightly tousled. She appeared to be rocking a fresh-faced beauty look that let her natural beauty shine through. There was no visible makeup on her eyes, and her full lips were a soft and subtle shade of pink. Her pale skin was flawless and glowing.

Liz was sitting on her bed, and she was posing with a massive rubber tentacle draped over her shoulders. The prop was orange with white suckers, and its pointed tip was curled up in Liz’s lap. In the caption of her post, she asked her Instagram followers to come up with scenarios involving the tentacle based on the prompt that she provided. Some of their responses were NSFW remarks about hentai, but others were witty and comical.

“You go down with the ship that’s what happens next,” one fan suggested.

“You fall right back to sleep cuddling it?” a second commenter wrote.

“After braising in some olive oil and a pinch of salt & pepper…down to 11 feet of tentacle,” a third admirer quipped.

“I’ve seen too much anime to know what comes next when a tentacle is involved,” read a fourth comment.

Over the span of an hour, Liz’s post racked up over 13,000 likes from her creative devotees. A few of her fans wanted to know where she got her gigantic octopus tentacle, but she hasn’t yet responded to their queries.

This isn’t the first time Liz has incorporated a tentacle into one of her social media uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the popular model edited one of her bikini photos to make it look like she had two curled tentacle horns sprouting out of her forehead.