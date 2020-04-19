CJ Sparxx Steams Up Instagram In A ‘Super-Soft’ Lingerie Set & Bright Orange Socks

CJ Sparxx got steamy in a skimpy ensemble for her most recent Instagram update over the weekend. She served up a sexy look while telling her fans that she’s been on the hunt for the best lighting in her house.

In the racy snaps, CJ looked like a brunette bombshell wearing a dark blue sports bra. The garment had thick straps and a low cut neckline that flaunted her toned arms, shoulders, and massive cleavage.

The matching thong underwear clung tightly to her curvy hips while putting her tiny waist and round booty in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and killer legs were also on full display in the post. She accessorized the look with a pair of bright orange socks.

In the first photo, CJ sat on a wicker chair with her knees bent. She had one arm behind her while the other rested on her leg and came up to touch her face. In the second shot, she got a bit playful leaning over with a silly expression on her face and her tongue sticking out. Meanwhile, the third pic was a closeup of her backside in the barely-there panties.

CJ wore her dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that bounced over her shoulder and down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps. The glam look included long lashes and bright eyes, as well as brown eye shadow and darkened brows.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She completed the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

CJ’s 822,000-plus followers went wild for the post. The pics raked in more than 17,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section with 400 messages.

“Ms. Sparxx, you… you are truly remarkable. I mean beautiful,” one follower stated.

“The best Queen outfit hottttttt,” another said.

“Thanks you for this picture this will really help me during the lockdown, a third comment read.

“So gorgeous you are always very sexy,” a fourth social media user gushed.

CJ’s fans have grown used to seeing her flaunt her scantily clad figure in her photos. She’s often seen sporting revealing ensembles such as plunging tops and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently shared a photo of herself rocking navy blue lace lingerie as she revealed she as celebrating one year of sobriety. That post has earned more than 27,000 likes and over 700 comments to date.